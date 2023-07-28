Bitcoin Price Tops $29,295.26 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,295.26 on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $569.55 billion and approximately $11.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.51 or 0.00827818 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00119570 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019362 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,441,643 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
