BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 334,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,195. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

