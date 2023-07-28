BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $268.97. 4,271,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,845. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.90.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

