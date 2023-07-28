Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,812. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

