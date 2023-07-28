B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.24) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.92) to GBX 545 ($6.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.73) to GBX 640 ($8.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.57 ($6.59).

BME traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 553 ($7.09). 1,334,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,112. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 497.14. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

