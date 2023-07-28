Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,955.90. The stock had a trading volume of 223,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,689. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,707.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,584.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,998.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,820.60.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.