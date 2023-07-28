Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

AVGO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $893.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,607. The company has a market cap of $368.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $835.15 and a 200-day moving average of $690.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

