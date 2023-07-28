Brokers Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Crocs Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CROX. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

