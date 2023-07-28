Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 745.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,356. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

About Brookfield Property Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

