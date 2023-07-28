Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CLSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 7,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,709. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.