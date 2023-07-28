Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stephens

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,328. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

