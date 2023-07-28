Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAL. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 371,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,223. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $968.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.