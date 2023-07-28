Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.27.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.12.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.2238806 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 662.50%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

