Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. 1,203,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,369. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

