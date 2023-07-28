Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 178.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 578,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,060 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

