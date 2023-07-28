Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.71.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$33.67 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.57.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.