Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.71.
Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$33.67 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.57.
Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.83%.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.