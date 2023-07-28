Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 309 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,268. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $240.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

