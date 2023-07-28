Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$117.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $122.28.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

