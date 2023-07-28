Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,063,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 4,465,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,063. The firm has a market cap of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

