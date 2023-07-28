Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

