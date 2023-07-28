Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.73.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

