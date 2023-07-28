Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Purchases 295 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.7% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $3,008,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 201,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

