Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $13,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

