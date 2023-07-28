Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 309,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 205,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.