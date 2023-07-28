Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $197.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.