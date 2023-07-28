Citigroup Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $84.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

United Airlines stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

