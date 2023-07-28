Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,467,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.