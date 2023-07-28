Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 6,764,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.