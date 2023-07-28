Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

