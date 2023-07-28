Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,937,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.