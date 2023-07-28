Comparing Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $3.37, suggesting a potential upside of 144.85%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Presbia.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 157.00 -$56.17 million ($1.49) -0.92 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Presbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A -251.52% -149.17% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

