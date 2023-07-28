Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. 1,768,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

