ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.15.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

