CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Insider Transactions at CPI Aerostructures

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.