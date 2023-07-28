Credit Suisse Group Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $85.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PHM stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,571. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

