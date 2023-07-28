CSFB Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $106.50

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CSFB from $92.50 to $106.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.
West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE WFG traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 214,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,619. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
