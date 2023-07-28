CSFB Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $106.50

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CSFB from $92.50 to $106.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE WFG traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 214,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,619. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.