CSFB Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.50

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$61.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.46.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.96. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9979003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

