CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in July

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSL Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 368,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,862. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.
About CSL
