CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in July

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 368,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,862. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

