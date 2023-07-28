CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.18. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

CSP Increases Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

