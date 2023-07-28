Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,446,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,653,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

