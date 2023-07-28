Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. 6,053,199 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

