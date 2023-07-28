Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 915,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,802. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.