Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 4,465,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,063. The company has a market cap of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $160.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.