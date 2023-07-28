Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,265 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.31. 1,718,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,484. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

