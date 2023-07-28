CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.39. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 991,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 507,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.