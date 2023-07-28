Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.
