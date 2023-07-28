Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through, Construction Business, Real Estate Business, and Financial Business, segments. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

