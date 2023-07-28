Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.31. 4,085,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.