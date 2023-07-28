Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.31. 4,085,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

