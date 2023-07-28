Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.6 %

DHR traded down $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.