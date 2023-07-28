Daniel J. Mccarthy Sells 1,736 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

STZ opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

